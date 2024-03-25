Freeze Frame | Wonder Women of New York 2024
Photos from the March 21 gala at Manhattan’s Ziegfeld Ballroom
Multichannel News and The WICT Network: New York honored the Wonder Women of New York class of 2024 and this year’s Woman of Influence, GLAAD president and CEO Sarah Kate Ellis, at a gala luncheon held March 21 at the Ziegfeld Ballroom in Manhattan. Click below for a gallery of snapshots from the event.
On stage at the March 21 Multichannel News Wonder Women of New York event at New York’s Ziegfeld Ballroom (from l.): Kate Morgan, Gina Reduto, Tina Thornton, Stephanie Dorman, Ingrid Ciprián-Matthews, Woman of Influence Sarah Kate Ellis, Adriana Waterston, Adrienne Roark, Lucilla D’Agostino, Barbara Maushard, Kim Granito, Lindsey Woodland, Kavita Vazirani, co-host Victoria Arlen of ESPN, Laura Palumbo Johnson, Noga Rosenthal and Sheereen Miller-Russell.
Honorees Ingrid Ciprián-Matthews, president, CBS News, and Adrienne Roark, president, content development and integration, CBS News and Stations and CBS Media Ventures.
Event host Natasha Verma (l.), anchor at WNYW New York, with Sheereen Miller-Russell, executive VP, ad sales, client partnerships & inclusive solutions, Warner Bros. Discovery.
Reality TV was represented at Wonder Women of New York by Lucilla D’Agostino (l.), head of Evolution Media and Big Fish Entertainment, Amazon/MGM, and Laura Palumbo Johnson, co-founder and executive producer, Magilla Entertainment.
Co-host Victoria Arlen (l.), event host and reporter, ESPN, with honoree Tina Thornton, executive VP, creative studio and Marketing, ESPN.
Dominque Batiste, global head, market research at Eventbrite and VP and programming co-chair of The WICT Network: New York, co-sponsor of the Wonder Women luncheon.
Wonder Women honoree Adriana Waterston, EVP and Insights & Strategy Lead, Horowitz Research division, MARC Research.
Noga Rosenthal, general counsel and chief privacy officer, Ampersand, on the Ziegfeld Ballroom stage.
Event co-host Kristine Johnson (l.), anchor at WCBS New York, with honoree Kim Granito, chief marketing officer, AMC Networks.
Kavita Vazirani, EVP of research, insights and analytics, Disney Entertainment, News Group and Networks, The Walt Disney Co.
