Freeze Frame | Wonder Women of New York 2024

By MCN Staff
Contributions from
Mark Reinertson
 published

Photos from the March 21 gala at Manhattan’s Ziegfeld Ballroom

Multichannel News and The WICT Network: New York honored the Wonder Women of New York class of 2024 and this year’s Woman of Influence, GLAAD president and CEO Sarah Kate Ellis, at a gala luncheon held March 21 at the Ziegfeld Ballroom in Manhattan. Click below for a gallery of snapshots from the event. 

On stage at the March 21 Multichannel News Wonder Women of New York event at New York’s Ziegfeld Ballroom (From l.): Kate Morgan, Gina Reduto, Tina Thornton, Stephanie Dorman, Ingrid Ciprián-Matthews, Woman of Influence Sarah Kate Ellis, Adriana Waterston, Adrienne Roark, Lucilla D’Agostino, Barbara Maushard, Kim Granito, Lindsey Woodland, Kavita Vazirani, co-host Victoria Arlen of ESPN, Laura Palumbo Johnson, Noga Rosenthal and Sheereen Russell.
(Image credit: Mark Reinertson)

