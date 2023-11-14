‘MCN’ Announces 2024 Wonder Women of New York
Female leaders to be celebrated at March 21 gala luncheon in NYC
Future’s Multichannel News has announced the 2024 Wonder Women of New York, who will be celebrated at a gala luncheon at the Ziegfeld Ballroom on Thursday, March 21. For details about the New York event please visit mcnwonderwomen.com.
The Wonder Women awards, key fixtures on the media calendar since 1999, honor excellence in women leaders in media businesses including programming and operations, streaming, marketing, advertising and technology. MCN proudly notes that the luncheon’s event partner, once again, is the New York chapter of The WICT Network.
More New York honors, including the 2024 Woman of Influence award, will be announced in coming days. MCN also is accepting nominations for Wonder Women of Los Angeles and 40 Under 40 of Los Angeles, to be celebrated in June. Those nomination windows are open until Friday, December 8.
In alphabetical order (read their bios), here are the 2024 Wonder Women of New York.
- Ingrid Ciprian-Matthews, President, CBS News.
- Lucilla D’Agostino, Head of Evolution Media and Big Fish Entertainment, Amazon/MGM Companies.
- Stephanie Dorman, Chief Client Officer, Mediaocean.
- Kim Granito, Chief Marketing Officer, AMC Networks.
- Patsy Loris, Executive Vice President, News, Telemundo.
- Barbara Maushard, Senior Vice President, News, Hearst TV.
- Kate Morgan, Chief Product Officer, Executive Vice President, Global Media Entertainment & Games, Magid.
- Laura Palumbo Johnson, Partner, Co-Founder and Executive Producer, Magilla Entertainment.
- Gina Reduto, Senior Vice President, Client Strategy, NBCUniversal.
- Adrienne Roark, President, Content Development and Integration, CBS News and Stations and CBS Media Ventures.
- Noga Rosenthal, General Counsel and Chief Privacy Officer, Ampersand.
- Sheereen Russell, Executive Vice President, Ad Sales, Client Partnerships and Inclusive Solutions, Warner Bros. Discovery.
- Tina Thorton, Executive Vice President, Creative Studio and Marketing, ESPN.
- Kavita Vazirani, Executive Vice President, Research, Insights and Analytics, The Walt Disney Co.
- Lindsey Woodland, Group Vice President of Client Data Science, 605 and iSpot.tv.
Kent has been a journalist, writer and editor at Multichannel News since 1994 and with Broadcasting+Cable since 2010. He is a good point of contact for anything editorial at the publications and for Nexttv.com. Before joining Multichannel News he had been a newspaper reporter with publications including The Washington Times, The Poughkeepsie (N.Y.) Journal and North County News.