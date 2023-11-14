‘MCN’ Announces 2024 Wonder Women of New York

The Ziegfeld Ballroom will again be the venue for the Wonder Women of New York luncheon.

Future’s Multichannel News has announced the 2024 Wonder Women of New York, who will be celebrated at a gala luncheon at the Ziegfeld Ballroom on Thursday, March 21. For details about the New York event please visit mcnwonderwomen.com .

The Wonder Women awards, key fixtures on the media calendar since 1999, honor excellence in women leaders in media businesses including programming and operations, streaming, marketing, advertising and technology. MCN proudly notes that the luncheon’s event partner, once again, is the New York chapter of The WICT Network.

More New York honors, including the 2024 Woman of Influence award, will be announced in coming days. MCN also is accepting nominations for Wonder Women of Los Angeles and 40 Under 40 of Los Angeles , to be celebrated in June. Those nomination windows are open until Friday, December 8.

In alphabetical order ( read their bios ), here are the 2024 Wonder Women of New York.