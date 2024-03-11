Wonder Women of New York 2024: Celebrating Media’s Leading Lights

Multichannel News on March 21 is set to honor another group of 15 exceptional women executives at the annual Wonder Women of New York luncheon at Manhattan’s Ziegfeld Ballroom.

The Wonder Women awards, a key fixture on the media calendar since 1999, honor excellence among women leaders in media businesses including programming and operations, streaming, marketing, advertising and technology. MCN’s luncheon partner once again is the New York chapter of the WICT Network.

In addition to the 15 Wonder Women honorees, the luncheon will also recognize Sarah Kate Ellis, president and CEO of GLAAD, as the 2024 Woman of Influence. Ellis has led the 39-year-old, nonprofit LGBTQ advocacy group since 2014, overseeing the organization's initiatives, campaigns and programs toward the goal of fair and accurate coverage of the LGBTQ community. Among Ellis’s most influential achievements is the 2018 establishment of the GLAAD Media Institute, which focuses on research into LGBTQ representation and acceptance.

Hosts for the 2024 event are Victoria Arlen, host and reporter, ESPN; Kristine Johnson, host and anchor, WCBS New York; and Natasha Verma, anchor, WNYW (Fox 5) New York.

For more on the Wonder Women of New York event, visit mcnwonderwomen.com.

For more on this year’s honorees, click through to the profiles linked below:

2024 Wonder Women of New York