Wonder Women of New York 2024: Kavita Vazirani

Taking a step back helped Kavita Vazirani take a giant leap forward to advocate for others.

Since 2022, Vazirani has led The Walt Disney Co.’s integrated research and insights team, supporting all media and entertainment distribution businesses and functions across the Disney Entertainment Group. Where she started, though, was as a research manager for Comcast Cable. Early on, Vazirani said, Comcast lacked infrastructure, and it was exciting to help build a Media Sciences Group that fueled a data-driven approach to media spend and predictive modeling to forecast outcomes.

She was responsible for strategy development, planning and placement of more than $1.5 billion in paid or owned media across Comcast’s portfolio and rose to senior VP of media strategy and sciences.

“I loved the company and the culture,” Vazirani said of Comcast. “It was a big company, but still had that entrepreneurial feel.”

In 2013, Comcast completed its acquisition of NBCUniversal and Vazirani became NBCU’s executive VP of insights and measurement.

Vazirani focused on aligning NBCUniversal’s research, insights and measurement capabilities across all of the media company’s platforms and partnerships. She oversaw measurement and research initiatives across marketing and agency partners beyond traditional viewing patterns.

COVID-19’s Silver Lining

Then the COVID-19 lockdown changed everything.

“I have three children. One has Down syndrome, and it was especially challenging to do virtual school with her,” Vazirani said.

Though her husband is a stay-at-home dad, the lockdown took a toll on the whole family. At the same time, the industry she worked in for decades was in a state of disruption.

“I was spending a ton of time at work, even though it was from home,” she said. “And I’m watching my husband try to do seventh grade with our daughter while our two other children are in their bedrooms in virtual classrooms.”

She said she felt overwhelmed with everything.

Over the years while mentoring others, there’s talk of work/life balance. Now it applied to her and Vazirani shared great advice she received from a friend: “There’s a lot of balls you juggle,” she said. “The one that’s your family is made of glass and when you drop it, it will break. The other balls will bounce back. That advice stood out in my head.”

Vazirani made the difficult decision to take a break from work and focus on her family’s needs.

After six months at home, she took on consulting projects and connected with former colleague Debra OConnell, who is now president, News Group and Networks at Disney Entertainment. So, when a role at Disney opened up, Vazirani was ready and OConnell became her boss.

“Kavita is one of the most strategic thinkers in the research and insights area,” OConnell said. “Her ability is not limited to simply viewing and analyzing this field as it is, but also discerning how this data may evolve in a changing industry and recognizing opportunities to work holistically across teams to achieve results.”

In addition to her role leading a modern integrated research and insights team, Vazirani runs the Disney Entertainment Group’s DE&I Council.

“Kavita is the type of person who is always thinking about other people, and how we can all work together to make the world a better place,” OConnell said. “It’s that kindness and thoughtfulness that makes her an incredible leader and the natural choice to lead our DE&I team.”

Advocating for Others

Vazirani was born in India, lived in Hong Kong and came to the U.S. to attend college. Her life’s journey and her family’s path make her a strong advocate for inclusion.

She supported women through mentor programs. She’s passionately dedicated to her local Down syndrome parenting groups, working tirelessly to help parents who are expecting a child, engage school districts and create a strong community for families.

“I always think about, how do we create opportunities for new thinking?” she said.

The brief career break was a move that would have scared many, but not Vazirani. It allowed her to focus on her family while positioning her to jump into a challenging new role stronger than ever.