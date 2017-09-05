Comcast Exec Named to Head NBCU Data and Analytics Team

NBCUniversal named Comcast executive Kavita Vazirani to oversee a new research group that will focus on the company’s ad sales research, insights and data capabilities across all platforms.

Vazirani, who had been senior VP of media strategy and media sciences at Comcast Cable, will be executive VP, strategic insights and analytics at NBCU.

“NBCUniversal continues to push the envelope in advanced advertising, content development and distribution strategies to best serve our viewers and our advertising partners’ ultimate sales objectives,” said Krishan Bhatia, executive VP, business operations and strategy at NBCUniversal. “Now more than ever, we need someone who can unify the innovative consumer and marketing insights and analytics taking place at our company. Kavita’s experience will be a critical driver of NBCUniversal’s continued efforts to develop stronger research and insights and create deeper partnerships with leading marketers."

Vazirani’s group will measure campaigns created by NBCU’s Audience Studio and oversee custom research projects with marketing and agency partners.