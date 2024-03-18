Nielsen Names Anil Goel Chief Engineering Officer
Executive is replacing Srini Varadarajan
Nielsen said it named Anil Goel as chief engineering officer.
Goel was most recently president, technology and group chief technology officer of Byju’s Group, an educational technology firm. Before that, he was with OVO, Amazon, HyperQuality and Real Networks.
He is replacing Srini Varadarajan, who is stepping down but will stay with Nielsen to help with the transition through June.
Goel will be based in Bengaluru, India, and report to Nielsen CEO Karthik Rao.
“The measurement industry is evolving rapidly, and as we look to grow in streaming and lead the advance of convergent TV as the currency in media measurement, we must strengthen our technology roadmap to align with our vision,” Rao said. “Anil has the vision and experience to lead Nielsen’s technology innovation to power a better media future for all people.”
As chief engineering officer, Goel will have an expanded portfolio, leading Nielsen’s technology and engineering teams to drive product innovation and advanced technology adoption, working in close partnership with Nielsen’s product teams. Nielsne said he will also speed up Nielsen’s adoption of automation and artificial intelligence to de-risk delivery, improve customer experience and strengthen Nielsen’s products.
“I’m thrilled to lead the innovation and adoption of advanced technologies as Nielsen’s chief engineering officer,” Goel said. “The adoption of advanced technology is a critical component for Nielsen to become the world leader in measurement and currency for streaming, and I’m honored to lead us into the future.”
Jon has been business editor of Broadcasting+Cable since 2010. He focuses on revenue-generating activities, including advertising and distribution, as well as executive intrigue and merger and acquisition activity. Just about any story is fair game, if a dollar sign can make its way into the article. Before B+C, Jon covered the industry for TVWeek, Cable World, Electronic Media, Advertising Age and The New York Post. A native New Yorker, Jon is hiding in plain sight in the suburbs of Chicago.