AdImpact Names Laia Pescetto VP of Marketing

AdImpact said it named Laia Pescetto VP of marketing, a new post at the company, which provides advertising intelligence and viewership data sets for local broadcast, local cable and connected TV.

The move follows a year when the company said it grew its advertising-solutions client base by 400%.

“With spending on television and CTV expected to grow over $12 billion by 2027, the demands for intelligence datasets will continue to grow,” AdImpact CEO Kyle Roberts said. “Our growth trajectory in 2023 and continued investment reflects an industry need for near real-time datasets that shine a light on the performance of television ads, helping our clients and the industry at large make smarter advertising decisions. Adding Laia to our team will help us meet these goals and prepare for another year of transformation and growth.”

Before joining AdImpact, Pescetto was VP of global marketing at Telmar. She also held marketing jobs at Innovid, Unacast, AudienceScience and Moat.

“While the 2024 election cycle will continue to be a major focus for advertisers this year, the shifts in viewership of live events, the rise of CTV, and the influx of AI creative means timely insights are in more demand than ever,” Pescetto said. “I am delighted to join the AdImpact team to continue expanding the brand and market share and help deliver the insights that advertisers need to succeed in this new television landscape.”