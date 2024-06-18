‘Grantchester’ Gets Season 10 Order on PBS

PBS crime drama Grantchester has gotten an order for a tenth season. The Masterpiece series has Robson Green as Georgie Keating and Rishi Nair as the Rev. Alphy Kottaram.

Grantchester airs on PBS in the U.S. and on ITV1 and ITVX in the U.K.

“I couldn’t be happier to recommission Grantchester for a tenth season,” said Masterpiece executive producer Susanne Simpson. “This is hands-down one of our most popular series and I know the fans will be thrilled to see it continue with the outstanding Robson Green and Rishi Nair back for more crime solving.”

The show description goes, “There’s no shortage of murder, mystery and mayhem in the seemingly quiet 1950s Cambridgeshire village of Grantchester — and police detective Geordie Keating (Robson Green) and the resident vicar (played by James Norton, Tom Brittney and Rishi Nair, respectively) are always on the case. There’s a real warmth to this period crime drama, set in a picturesque location with central characters who’ve formed their own version of a family.”

The cast also includes Al Weaver, Tessa Peake-Jones, Kacey Ainsworth and Oliver Dimsdale.

“This show is a testament to our lovely team — the cast and crew,” said Daisy Coulam, executive producer and writer. “I’m so grateful and proud that we get to come back together for our tenth season and another glorious summer in Grantchester!”

Season 10 production begins in the U.K. next month. Season nine is on Sundays on PBS.

Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter The smarter way to stay on top of broadcasting and cable industry. Sign up below * To subscribe, you must consent to Future’s privacy policy.

The show is a co-production of Kudos (part of Banijay UK) and Masterpiece for ITV.

“We are so delighted by the audience reaction to Grantchester and appreciate that they have enjoyed so many episodes,” said Emma Kingsman-Llloyd, executive producer. “We are overjoyed to be filming our tenth series and bringing more of Geordie and Alphy's adventures to the screen.”

Masterpiece is presented on PBS by WGBH Boston.