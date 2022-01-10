‘All Creatures Great and Small’ Renewed For Seasons Three and Four on PBS

PBS series All Creatures Great and Small has been renewed for seasons three and four. Season two premiered January 9.

The Masterpiece series is based on the James Herriot book. Playground produces the show.

Set in the ‘30s, season two follows Scottish veterinarian Herriot, working in the Yorkshire Dales.

Season three will shoot in Yorkshire in the spring.

The cast includes Nicholas Ralph as vet James Herriot, Samuel West as his mentor Siegfried Farnon, Anna Madeley as the matriarch of Skeldale House, Mrs. Hall, Callum Woodhouse as Siegfried’s brother Tristan, and Rachel Shenton as farmer Helen Alderson.

GBH Boston presents Masterpiece.

“This is great news for the Masterpiece audience, who embraced this charming series and made it one of our most-watched shows. We look forward to what Ben Vanstone and Playground have planned for this wonderful ensemble of characters in seasons three and four,” said Susanne Simpson of Masterpiece.

Vanstone is lead writer and executive producer. Brian Percival is lead director and executive producer. Colin Callender and Melissa Gallant exec produce for Playground, Louise Pedersen and David Swetman for All3Media International and Rebecca Eaton and Susanne Simpson for Masterpiece.

“Everyone at Playground wants to thank Masterpiece on PBS, Channel 5, All3Media International and Screen Yorkshire for their support for the series,” said Callender, CEO of Playground. “But most of all we want to thank the audience who have so fully embraced the new series. It is their vocal and loyal support that has resulted in this ongoing commitment to the series and we couldn’t be more delighted. It is a joy to produce the show but an even bigger joy to know that there is an audience all over the world hungry to revisit the world of Darrowby in the beautiful Yorkshire Dales and to spend more time with the wonderful inhabitants of Skeldale House.” ■