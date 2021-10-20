‘Sanditon’ Returns on PBS March 20
Six episodes in season two of 'Sanditon', based on unfinished Jane Austen novel
Season two of Sanditon is on PBS Sunday, March 20, 2022. There are six episodes in the season.
Based on Jane Austen’s final, unfinished novel, Sanditon centers on naïve Charlotte Heywood (played by Rose Williams) as she arrives in the English seaside town of Sanditon, where Lady Denham (Anne Reid) is playing matchmaker for her destitute nephew, Sir Edward, who is determined to seduce Lady Denham’s ward and become the primary heir to his aunt’s estate. The arrival of wealthy, mixed-race heiress Miss Lambe, under the guardianship of entrepreneur Tom Parker’s (Kris Marshall) charming brother Sidney (Theo James) makes things more complicated. Men find Miss Lambe intriguing, while Charlotte is curious about Sidney.
Season two picks up the action nine months later, as the town grows in popularity.
Sanditon is a co-production of Red Planet Pictures and Masterpiece.
The show debuted in January 2020.
PBS has ordered a third season of Sanditon. Paula Kerger, PBS president and CEO, said of season two during a TCA session, “It took some work but we’re looking forward to it coming back.”
Austen’s novels include Sense and Sensibility, Pride and Prejudice, Mansfield Park and Emma.
Michael Malone, senior content producer at B+C/Multichannel News, covers network programming, including entertainment, news and sports on broadcast, cable and streaming; and local broadcast television. He hosts the podcasts Busted Pilot, about what’s new in television, and Series Business, a chat with the creator of a new program, and writes the column “The Watchman.” He joined B+C in 2005. His journalism has also appeared in The New York Times, The Philadelphia Inquirer, Playboy and New York magazine.
