PBS Orders ‘Sanditon’ Seasons Two, Three

Sanditon, the series based on Jane Austen’s unfinished novel, has been renewed by PBS for seasons two and three. Rose Williams returns as Charlotte Heywood.

“We are absolutely delighted to announce a second and third season of Sanditon, a show that has inspired such a passionate and devoted fan base,” said Masterpiece executive producer Susanne Simpson. “Audiences can expect romance, humor and plenty of twists and turns in these new seasons of Sanditon.”

Andrew Davies adapted the Austen novel. The series debuted on PBS in January 2020.

It sees naïve Charlotte Heywood arrive in the English seaside town of Sanditon, where Lady Denham (Anne Reid) is playing matchmaker for her destitute nephew, Sir Edward, who is determined to seduce Lady Denham’s ward and become the primary heir to his aunt’s estate. The arrival of wealthy, mixed-race heiress Miss Lambe, under the guardianship of entrepreneur Tom Parker’s (Kris Marshall) charming brother Sidney (Theo James) makes things more complicated. Men find Miss Lambe intriguing, while Charlotte is curious about Sidney.

Jane Austen’s novels include Sense and Sensibility, Pride and Prejudice and Mansfield Park. She died in 1817, before she could complete Sanditon.