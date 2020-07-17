Masterpiece Orders Sixth Season of ‘Grantchester’
Robson Green and Tom Brittney star in English crime drama
Masterpiece announced a sixth season of detective drama Grantchester. Robson Green and Tom Brittney star.
Set in the quaint but crime-ridden village of Grantchester, England in the 1950s, the series follows the investigations of an unlikely pair: Detective Inspector Geordie Keating (Green) and Vicar Will Davenport (Brittney).
The fifth season finale airs on PBS July 19.
Kacey Ainsworth, Tessa Peake-Jones and Al Weaver are also in the cast.
Masterpiece is a collection of dramas presented on PBS by WGBH Boston.
Grantchester is a co-production of Kudos and Masterpiece for ITV and is distributed internationally by Endemol Shine International.
