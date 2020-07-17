Trending

Masterpiece Orders Sixth Season of ‘Grantchester’

Robson Green and Tom Brittney star in English crime drama

(Image credit: Masterpiece)

Masterpiece announced a sixth season of detective drama Grantchester. Robson Green and Tom Brittney star. 

Set in the quaint but crime-ridden village of Grantchester, England in the 1950s, the series follows the investigations of an unlikely pair: Detective Inspector Geordie Keating (Green) and Vicar Will Davenport (Brittney). 

The fifth season finale airs on PBS July 19. 

Kacey Ainsworth, Tessa Peake-Jones and Al Weaver are also in the cast. 

Masterpiece is a collection of dramas presented on PBS by WGBH Boston. 

Grantchester is a co-production of Kudos and Masterpiece for ITV and is distributed internationally by Endemol Shine International.