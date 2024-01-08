‘Golden Globes’ Sees Ratings Gains on CBS

The 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards averaged 9.4 million viewers on CBS January 7, a 50% gain from last year, and its largest audience since 2020. CBS cited Nielsen time zone-adjusted fast national ratings, including out of home.

Comedian Jo Koy hosted the event, which celebrates the best in film and TV.

NBC previously aired the Golden Globes, but did not in 2022 when it came to light that the Globes’ former parent organization, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, had some major diversity issues, among other matters. NBC aired the event in 2023, with Jerrod Carmichael hosting.

The HFPA sold the Globes to Dick Clark Productions and Eldridge last year.

HBO drama Succession won top drama at the Globes January 7, while FX series The Bear, which streams on Hulu, won best comedy.

On the movie side, Oppenheimer took best drama and Poor Things got top comedy.