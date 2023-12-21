Jo Koy to Host Golden Globes on CBS

Comedian Jo Koy will host the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards, which happens Sunday, January 7 on CBS and Paramount Plus. It is his first time hosting the event.

Koy is also an actor and an author. His most recent comedy tour was “Funny Is Funny World Tour” and he has had standup specials Comedy Central and Netflix, including Live from the Los Angeles Forum on Netflix.

His movie work includes Easter Sunday, Haunted Mansion and Tiger’s Apprentice.

Koy’s autobiography is entitled Mixed Plate: Chronicles of an All-American Combo.

“We are thrilled to have Jo host the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards and bring his infectious energy and relatable humor to kick off Hollywood’s award season. We can’t wait to see what he has in store for the stars in the room and a global audience,” said Helen Hoehne, Golden Globes president. “We know Jo is bringing his A-game.”

The Golden Globes celebrate the best in TV and film. CBS picked up the Globes last month. NBC aired them previously, but did not in 2022 when it came to light that the Globes’ former parent organization, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, had a glaring lack of diversity and other issues.

The HFPA sold the Globes to Dick Clark Productions and Eldridge earlier this year.

“Jo’s genuine brand of comedy is sure to entertain our honorees in the room at the Beverly Hilton and viewers at home. We are excited to work with him to make this year’s show laugh-out-loud from beginning to end,” said showrunners Glenn Weiss and Ricky Kirshner.

Weiss will direct the telecast. Barry Adelman and Helen Hoehne executive produce with Weiss and Kirshner. Dick Clark Productions will plan and produce the show.

“I’ve stepped onto a lot of stages around the world in my career, but this one is going to be extra special. I’m so excited to be hosting the Golden Globes this year,” said Koy. “This is that moment where I get to make my Filipino family proud. Mahal Kita (Google it)!”