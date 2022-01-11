ABC Orders Jo Koy Comedy ‘Josep’ to Pilot

ABC has ordered single-camera comedy Josep to pilot. The series follows a recently divorced Filipino-American nurse, played by Jo Koy, attempting to navigate dating, fatherhood and a very Filipino mother who loves to “help.”

Steve Joe is the writer and executive producer. Also executive producing are Koy, Kourtney Kang, The Detective Agency’s Jake Kasdan and Melvin Mar, Joe Meloche, and Imminent Collision’s Randall Park, Michael Golamco and Hieu Ho.

Josep will be produced by 20th Television.

Koy is a comedian. In March, he will shoot his fourth Netflix comedy special. “His comedy is immensely relatable and pulls inspiration from his larger-than-life family, specifically his son,” according to ABC.

Joe is a co-executive producer on Doogie Kamealoha, MD and upcoming series Ted. His credits also include Turner & Hooch, Man With a Plan and Young Sheldon. ■