‘Fresh Off the Boat’ Done After This Season

ABC comedy Fresh Off the Boat will conclude with its season six finale Feb. 21. The finale will run for an hour. Nahnatchka Khan created the show and 20th Century Fox Television produces it.

“We couldn’t be prouder of this game-changing show and the impact it has had on our cultural landscape,” said Karey Burke, ABC Entertainment president. “The success of Fresh Off the Boat has helped pave the way for inclusion throughout the industry. Nahnatchka Khan and her brilliant creative team have created an unforgettable series with an Asian-American family front and center, something that hadn’t been done in two decades. The cast, led by Randall Park and Constance Wu, is one of the finest and funniest on television.”

Set in the 1990s, the series follows the experiences of hip-hop-loving Eddie Huang and his family in suburban Orlando. Fresh Off the Boat stars Randall Park as Louis Huang, Constance Wu as Jessica Huang, Hudson Yang as Eddie Huang, Forrest Wheeler as Emery Huang, Ian Chen as Evan Huang, Lucille Soong as Grandma Huang, Chelsey Crisp as Honey and Ray Wise as Marvin.

“I’m so proud of the show and what we’ve accomplished over the past six seasons,” said series creator Khan. “Thank you to everyone at ABC and 20th Century Fox Television for going on this ride with us. It was truly a special experience and hopefully will forever be a reminder of all the stories out there that deserve to be told. Like B.I.G. said, ‘And if you don’t know, now you know.’”

In this final season, the Huang family is at a crossroads. Jessica is becoming an educator, Louis is trying to expand himself outside running the restaurant by becoming a business consultant, Eddie is weighing whether to attend college, Emery is trying acting, and Evan tries out pukka shells and a new nickname.

The show airs Fridays at 8:30 p.m. ET. Keith Heisler and Matt Kuhn are showrunners and executive producers. Jake Kasdan and Melvin Mar also executive produce.

“We’ll miss the Huang family and are eternally grateful for the incredibly heartfelt stories they have told these past six seasons,” Burke said.