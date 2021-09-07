‘Doogie Kamealoha, M.D.’ on Disney Plus September 8

Doogie Kamealoha, M.D., a dramedy inspired by late ‘80s hit Doogie Howser, M.D., premieres on Disney Plus September 8. Set in Hawai‘i, Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. follows Lahela “Doogie” Kamealoha, a 16-year-old prodigy juggling a budding medical career and life as a teenager. With the support of her caring and comical 'ohana (family) and friends, Lahela is determined to make the most of her teen years and forge her own path.

There are ten episodes, with new ones available on Wednesdays.

Guiding Lahela is her career-driven mother Clara, who is also her supervisor at the hospital, her doting father Benny, who helps keep her connected to what matters most, free-spirited older brother Kai, chatty younger brother Brian Patrick, best friend Steph, surfer crush Walter and hospital colleagues, Dr. Lee, Charles and Noelani.

Peyton Elizabeth Lee plays Lahela. Kathleen Rose Perkins, Jason Scott Lee, Mapuana Makia and Jeffrey Bowyer-Chapman are also in the cast.

Doogie Howser, M.D. was on ABC from 1989 to 1993. Neil Patrick Harris played Doogie. All four seasons are on Hulu.

Kourtney Kang is the creator and executive producer on the series. “I had the idea of, what if this reboot takes place in our world, where Doogie Howser is a beloved show from the '90s and it's this doctor's nickname, which apparently is a thing that happens sometimes to young doctors--they get nicknamed Doogie,” said Kang at a TCA session. “And so we thought it was fun that she's nicknamed Doogie. She's like, ‘I don't know what that show is. It's some show from the '90s. I wasn't even born yet.’”

Melvin Mar, Jake Kasdan, Dayna Bochco, Jesse Bochco, Erin O’Malley, Matt Kuhn and Justin McEwen also executive produce.