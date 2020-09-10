Disney Plus Sets 'Doogie Howser, M.D.' Reboot

Disney Plus will offer a new take on 1990s series Doogie Howser, M.D. that will feature the exploits of a teenage girl.

Doogie Kameāloha, M.D is the working title of the new Hawaii-based series that follows the life of Lahela “Doogie” Kameāloha, a mixed race 16-year-old girl, juggling a budding medical career and life as a teenager, said the streaming service.

Kourtney Kang (Fresh Off the Boat, How I Met Your Mother) is set to write and executive produce for 20th Television. The original Doogie Howser, M.D. starred Neil Patrick Harris in the title role and ran for four seasons on ABC from 1989 to 1993.

“Thirty years ago, a young medical prodigy took the world by storm and left a lasting impact on pop culture," said Ricky Strauss, president, Content and Marketing, Disney Plus in a statement. “Kourtney and the team at 20th Television have created a very modern take on this beloved property which will resonate with our global Disney+ audience. We can’t wait to introduce the world to the new Doogie!”