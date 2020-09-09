Disney Plus Releases Trailer for 'Magic of Disney's Animal Kingdom'
Streaming service to debut original series from National Geographic Sept. 25
Disney Plus Wednesday released a video trailer for its new original series Magic of Disney’s Animal Kingdom, which debut Sept. 25.
The eight-episode series, produced by National Geographic and narrated by actor Josh Gad, explores nature within Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park, Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge and The Seas with Nemo & Friends at EPCOT, said service officials.
The episodes dive into the details of animal care and conservation, and showcases the parks’ more than 300 species and 5,000-plus animals and the tasks animal care experts undertake to keep things running day and night, said Disney Plus.
