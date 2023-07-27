‘GMA’ Ballpark Snack Tour Approaches Citi Field

Good Morning America is sampling snacks at MLB ballparks for a new segment, which will have ABC News correspondent Will Reeve visiting the Colorado Rockies’ Coors Field in Denver July 28 and meteorologist Somara Theodore snacking at the New York Mets’ Citi Field in Queens July 29.

“7th Inning Snacks” checks out the best and most unique food at MLB ballparks. GMA sampled the victuals at the Cleveland Guardians’ Progressive Field July 24 and the Tampa Bay Rays’ Tropicana Field July 25, with ABC News chief meteorologist Ginger Zee visiting both; the Minnesota Twins’ Target Field July 26, with GMA weekend co-anchor Gio Benitez on the case; and the Texas Rangers’ Globe Life Field July 27, with Will Reeve.

Reeve tried the two-foot long Boomstick Burger, along with brisket egg rolls, brisket croissant, Flamin’ Hot Cheetos Pretzel and the pizza dawg, the latter a hot dog with pizza toppings. Meeting with the stadium’s executive chef and sous chef, Reeve was joined by former Texas Rangers pitcher Ferguson Jenkins, the Texas Rangers Six Shooters dance squad, Rangers mascot Captain and kids from a local youth baseball league.