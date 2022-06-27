‘Good Morning America’ Shares Summer Concert Lineup

The Good Morning America summer concert series begins July 8 with K-pop girl group Aespa playing. Each performance happens at Rumsey Playfield in New York’s Central Park.

Aespa is from Seoul.

One Republic plays July 15, Megan Thee Stallion is onstage August 12, then Demi Lovato August 19 and Ozuna August 26. Black Eyed Peas perform September 2.

The lineup was shared on Good Morning America June 27.

Additional performances may be announced. All will be simulcast on summer Fridays between 7 and 9 a.m. on Good Morning America. ■