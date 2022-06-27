‘Good Morning America’ Shares Summer Concert Lineup
By Michael Malone published
Aespa, One Republic, Demi Lovato among those performing
The Good Morning America summer concert series begins July 8 with K-pop girl group Aespa playing. Each performance happens at Rumsey Playfield in New York’s Central Park.
Aespa is from Seoul.
One Republic plays July 15, Megan Thee Stallion is onstage August 12, then Demi Lovato August 19 and Ozuna August 26. Black Eyed Peas perform September 2.
The lineup was shared on Good Morning America June 27.
Additional performances may be announced. All will be simulcast on summer Fridays between 7 and 9 a.m. on Good Morning America. ■
Michael Malone, senior content producer at B+C/Multichannel News, covers network programming, including entertainment, news and sports on broadcast, cable and streaming; and local broadcast television. He hosts the podcasts Busted Pilot, about what’s new in television, and Series Business, a chat with the creator of a new program, and writes the column “The Watchman.” He joined B+C in 2005. His journalism has also appeared in The New York Times, The Philadelphia Inquirer, Playboy and New York magazine.
The smarter way to stay on top of broadcasting and cable industry. Sign up below.
Thank you for signing up to Broadcasting & Cable. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.