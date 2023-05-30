ABC's Gio Benitez to Host NAB Foundation's Service to America Event

The National Association of Broadcasters Leadership Foundation said ABC News correspondent Gio Benitez will host the 2023 Celebration of Service to America Awards in Washington, D.C., on June 6 at The Anthem. The ceremony honors broadcasters for their outstanding commitment to public service.

Benitez co-anchors Good Morning America Saturday and Sunday and serves as ABC News’s transportation correspondent. Before ABC, he was a reporter and investigative producer at WFOR-TV in Miami.

Musician Nelson Cade III will perform during the ceremony. He competed on NBC’s The Voice and was a finalist on John Legend’s team.

NABLF previously announced station and broadcast group award winners, and said the Corporate Leadership Award will go to JP Morgan Chase.