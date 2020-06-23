Cable Hall of Fame Reschedules Awards Dinner

The Cable Center said that due to developments tied to the COVID-19 pandemic, it is rescheduling its annual Cable Center Hall of Fame dinner to April 29, 2021 at the Ziegfeld Ballroom in New York.

The dinner was originally scheduled for April 30 in New York, but in March said it would be postponed until the fall because of the pandemic. Now that date has been pushed to next year. The Cable Center said more details will follow.

The event will honor seven new inductees -- CEO of Baker Media and co-founder of CNBC Bridget Baker; former Charter Communications EVP of IT Jim Blackley; Urban One founder and chairwoman Cathy Hughes; Urban One CEO and TV One chairman and CEO Alfred Liggins III; Marcus Cable founder and cable pioneer Jeff Marcus; Comcast Cable CEO Dave Watson; and WarnerMedia News & Sports chairman and CNN Worldwide president Jeff Zucker.

“We look forward to celebrating our 2020 Cable Hall of Fame class next April,” said Michael Willner, president and CEO of Penthera Partners and chairman of The Cable Center’s Board of Directors in a press release. “The health and safety of our Cable Hall of Fame attendees, honorees, and community has always been our highest priority and we look forward to welcoming everyone to the red carpet for the Cable Hall of Fame celebration next spring at the Ziegfeld Ballroom in New York.”

Cable Center CEO Jana Henthorn said the organization has been closely monitoring COVID-19 news and guidelines, which helped it make the decision to postpone the event to next year.

“We are eager to celebrate our 2020 honorees and gather with the industry on April 29, 2021,” Henthorn said in a press release.