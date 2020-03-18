Cable Center Reschedules Hall of Fame to Fall

The Cable Center said it has decided to reschedule its 23rd annual Cable Hall of Fame celebration to the fall, due to the ongoing spread of the coronavirus.

The Hall of Fame was originally expected to be held April 30 at the Ziegfeld Ballroom in New York. The Center said it is postpoining the event “out of an abundance of caution for public health,” adding that a new date for the gala will be announced soon.

“The health and safety of our Cable Hall of Fame attendees, honorees, and community is always our highest priority. Given the current situation, we believe the best decision is to reschedule our celebration for a later date,” said Cable Center CEO Jana Henthorn said in a press release. “We look forward to celebrating the 2020 honorees this fall, and express our gratitude for your understanding and continued support.”

This year’s event was set to honor seven new inductees -- CEO of Baker Media and co-founder of CNBC Bridget Baker; former Charter Communications EVP of IT Jim Blackley; Urban One founder and chairwoman Cathy Hughes; Urban One CEO and TV One chairman and CEO Alfred Liggins III; Marcus Cable founder and cable pioneer Jeff Marcus; Comcast Cable CEO Dave Watson; and WarnerMedia News & Sports chairman and CNN Worldwide president Jeff Zucker.

