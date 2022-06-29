Hearst Media’s ‘Hearts of Heroes’ Gets Season Four

Hearts of Heroes, the Hearst Media Production Group (HMPD) series that showcases the work of first responders, will progress to season four. The show airs on ABC’s “Weekend Adventure” educational/informational programming block on Saturday mornings in most markets.

The new season begins July 2. Ginger Zee, chief meteorologist on Good Morning America, hosts. Belfor Property Restoration co-produces Hearts of Heroes with HMPD.

“Thanks to the loyal support of Belfor and powerful stories delivered weekly by the production team and the show’s heroic guests, Hearts of Heroes gives audiences an engaging and productive lens into disaster and weather preparedness,” said Bryan Curb, HMPG executive VP and general manager, education/information (E/I).

Belfor CEO Sheldon Yellen is the show’s expert on safety, disaster recovery and other topics. “It’s an honor and privilege to be able to help shine the spotlight on heroic first responders who give their all 24/7/365 for the safety of our communities,” Yellen said. “We are proud to share incredible stories with our viewers in hopes of inspiring them too, to become heroes!” ■