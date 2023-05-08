Gilma Avalos Promoted to 11 a.m., 5 p.m. Anchor at WNBC

Gilma Avalos, weekend news anchor at WNBC New York, moves to a weekday schedule and will co-anchor the station’s 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. newscasts with Adam Kuperstein. She will also appear on the 1 p.m. weekday streaming program News 4 New York. She starts in the new role in June.

Reporter and substitute anchor Rana Novini moves into Avalos’ role as solo weekend news anchor. She will helm the 6 and 11 p.m. weekend newscasts while performing as general assignment reporter during the week.

“Gilma and Rana are terrific colleagues and have been great newsroom contributors for several years,” said Amy Morris, senior VP of news for WNBC, known as NBC 4 New York, and WNJU, known as Telemundo 47. “They truly care about their communities and our viewers have become more familiar with them. This is a wonderful opportunity for everyone and I cannot wait to see them excel in these new roles.”

Born in El Salvador and raised in Miami, Avalos joined WNBC in 2019. She previously worked at KTVT Dallas and WTVJ Miami.

Novini joined WNBC in 2016. She previously worked at KRDO Colorado Springs.