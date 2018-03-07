Amy Morris Named VP of News at WNBC New York

Amy Morris has been named VP of news at WNBC New York. She starts March 27. She was most recently assistant news director at ABC-owned WPVI Philadelphia.

“Amy is a smart and innovative leader. She has worked in the New York market and is an experienced, respected broadcast journalist,” said Eric Lerner, president and general manager of WNBC. “I am thrilled to welcome Amy to our WNBC family and look forward to her leadership in the newsroom.”

In addition to her work at WPVI, Morris has been executive producer for WABC New York and WLS Chicago. She has also worked as news director at WDBJ Roanoke and executive producer at KSTP Minneapolis.

"I’m excited to join the WNBC family and lead a team of experienced and aggressive journalists, including NBC 4’s renowned I-Team,” she said. “WNBC’s approach to digging and uncovering stories every day represents the very best in journalism. There are many great opportunities ahead and I can’t wait to get to work.”



Morris succeeds Susan Sullivan atop WNBC's news department. Sullivan is joining NBC News’ Standards division.

Morris will lead all day-to-day news operations at NBC’s flagship station, including weather, investigative and consumer teams. She will also grow WNBC’s newsroom collaboration with sister station Telemundo 47/WNJU on joint investigative and consumer news stories.