Fox Soul, PRC Communications Line Up HBCU Sports Package

Fox Soul and PRC Communications are partnering to air Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) sports on Fox Soul. The partnership kicks off with football this fall, and basketball will follow.

PRC’s Black College Sports Broadcasting Network (BCSBN) will produce the half-hour pre-game show HBCU GameTime on Saturdays, and then football games will air live on Fox Soul.

The schedule begins with Norfolk State University against Hampton University on September 9 at 6 p.m. ET, with HBCU GameTime on at 5:30.

“Fox Soul is proud to partner with PRC Communications’ BCSBN to bring an outstanding lineup of premier HBCU football games to viewers,” said D’Artagnan Bebel, general manager and head of programming, Fox Soul. “We intend to grow this valuable partnership so we can further highlight the uniqueness of the HBCU experience to potential and current students, alumni, fans and beyond.”

Part of Fox Television Stations, Fox Soul is a free, ad-supported streaming platform that targets Black viewers. PRC Communications is a Black-owned syndication company.

“PRC Communications/BCSBN's partnership with Fox Soul is an exciting extension of the distribution of our HBCU football and basketball schedule of games in 2023-2024,” said Pierre Cromartie, president/CEO of PRC Communications/BCSBN. “Our vision is to showcase to the nation the excitement around the experience of the HBCU sports culture, and Fox Soul will help us in that effort.”