Fox Stations Launch Streamer Fox Soul

The Fox Television Stations are debuting new advertiser-supported streaming channel, Fox Soul.

The African-American targeted channel, available via the Fox Soul app or at FoxSoul.TV from 6 to 10 p.m. PT weeknights, will be live and interactive. It will air such programs as On the 7 with Dr. Sean, The Mike and Donny Show, The Tammi Mac Late Show, Out Loud with Claudia Jordan, Fit and Fab with Elise Neal and One on One with Keyshia Cole. The channel also will offer several shows that are produced by and air on Fox stations, including Later with Leon, The Q, Dish Nation, The Isiah Factor: Uncensored and Street Soldiers with Lisa Evers. From 10 p.m. to 12 a.m. PT on weeknights, the channel will air two hours of locally produced Fox programming.

“We are proud to debut this African American focused channel, created by and for the members of the black community. We intend to inform, inspire, and empower our viewers by meeting their needs for authentic conversations on topics relevant to our lives,” James DuBose, Fox Soul’s head of programming, said in a statement.

Viewers that want to interact with the programs or hosts can call into 1-866-FOX-SOUL or via the Fox Soul apps on iPhone, Android, Apple TV, FireTV or at foxsoul.tv. Viewers also can reach out to Fox Soul via YouTube, Facebook or Instagram.