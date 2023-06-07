D’Artagnan Bebel Named GM of Fox Soul

D’Artagnan Bebel, senior VP and general manager of KRIV-KTXH Houston, has been named general manager and head of programming at Fox Soul. He succeeds James DuBose at Fox Soul, and continues running the Fox-owned TV stations.

Fox Soul is a live streaming channel dedicated to Black culture.

“I am excited about the opportunity to help grow Fox Soul into a brand that is reflective of the diversity within, and that the African-American community can be proud of,” said Bebel. “The Black community is far from being homogeneous, and Fox Soul will hope to serve as a vehicle for the greater good by recognizing those who may go unrecognized. We will constantly be refining and developing this network to make it something the community loves.”

Fox Soul will expand humorous weekly news program TEA-G-I-F to five nights a week. Claudia Jordan, Funky Dineva and Al Reynolds host. The channel is also developing a block of spiritual and religious programming on Sundays.

“It has been one of the greatest highlights of my professional and personal life to have been able to lead such a talented group of people at Fox Soul,” said DuBose. “I have nothing but sincere gratitude towards the entire team, especially Jack Abernethy [Fox Television Stations CEO] and Stephen Brown [executive VP, programming and development, Fox Television Stations]. This experience has prepared me for my next chapter, which I am extremely excited about. I am forever grateful to the Fox family.”

Bebel has run Fox’s Houston duopoly for 23 years.