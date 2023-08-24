HBCU Go Ready For Football With 3-Hour ‘Sports Kickoff Show’

Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group’s free streaming digital platform HBCU Go will present a three hour special on Saturday before the opening whistle on a season of football games featuring the Historically Black Colleges and University.

HBCU Go Sports Kickoff Show will appear Saturday at Noon. In addition to appearing on HBCU Go.

The special will appear on Allen’s theGrio Television Network, theGrio streaming app on has been syndicated to broadcast stations including CBS-owned stations in major markets such as New York, Los Angeles, Philadelphia, Dallas, Atlanta, Boston, San Francisco, Seattle, Detroit, Sacramento, Miami, Tampa and Pittsburgh.

Broadcaster Charlie Neal, a member of the Black College Football Hall of Fame will host.

The show will feature interviews with Leslie Frazier, former head coach of the Minnesota Vikings; Eddie George, Head Football Coach at Tennessee State University; Javon Hargrave, South Carolina State standout and a current member of the San Francisco 49ers and Steve Wyche a reporter for the NFL Network and analyst studio host and senior writer for NFL.com.