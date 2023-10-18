Elita Fielder Adjei Joins CBS Stations as VP of Comms

Elita Fielder Adjei has been named VP of communications for CBS Stations. She will support leadership across the company’s 27 owned television stations in 17 markets, working closely with Adrienne Roark, president of content development and integration for CBS News and Stations and CBS Media Ventures; Jennifer Mitchell, president of CBS Stations; and Mike Nelson, senior VP of communications, CBS Stations; as well as general managers, news directors and on-air talent.

Adjei was VP of corporate communications at Disney General Entertainment, overseeing National Geographic Content’s internal and external communications, issues management/crisis communications, and executive communications. Previously, Adjei was director of publicity and communications at ABC Owned Television Stations.

“Elita is a proven communicator and strategist who is perfectly suited to help us shine a light on the exceptional work being done by CBS Stations,” said Christa Robinson, executive VP of communications, CBS News and Stations. “We’re thrilled to welcome Elita to our team, where the breadth of her experience will be an asset to the entire CBS News and Stations organization.”

Adjei earned a master’s degree in strategic communications from Ashland University and a bachelor’s in journalism from California State University, Long Beach. She is based in Los Angeles.

“It is an honor to join CBS News and Stations during this momentous period, under the leadership of Wendy McMahon,” said Adjei. “From digital-first newsrooms to an increase in live local news on its streaming platforms, CBS Stations continue to rise to the ever-changing demands of audiences across the country. I’m looking forward to working closely with some of the most talented news executives and award-winning journalists who are dedicated to delivering impactful local news to the communities they serve.”