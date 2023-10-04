Adrienne Roark, Jennifer Mitchell Expand Roles at CBS News and Stations

Wendy McMahon, who was promoted to president and CEO of CBS News and Stations and CBS Media Ventures after Neeraj Khemlani stepped down in August, has outlined moves she believes will benefit the national and local news and syndication divisions.

Adrienne Roark, CBS Stations president, is being promoted to president of content development and integration for CBS News, CBS Stations and CBS Media Ventures (CMV). She will work with leadership at the three divisions to enhance content, and better connect viewers and users to it. Roark will oversee investments in data journalism, investigative and environmental reporting, including climate coverage.

She will continue to oversee the station group’s east coast stations.

Jennifer Mitchell, CBS Stations president, will increase the stations in her portfolio, taking oversight of stations in Dallas-Fort Worth and Detroit from Roark. She will also support Tom Canedo, also CBS Stations president, and the teams at newly independent stations in Atlanta, Seattle and Tampa, which split from The CW last month.

Joel Goldberg, senior VP of station operations and general manager of Newspath, will take on an expanded role that supports integration initiatives across CBS News, CBS Stations and CMV. He will work with Roark and Ross Dagan, executive VP and head of news operations and transformation, while continuing as leader of station operations and Newspath.

Laurie Orlando takes on the new role of senior VP, talent strategy and development for CBS News, CBS Stations and CBS Media Ventures, reporting to McMahon.

Alison Pepper becomes senior VP, talent strategy and development as well, working closely with Ingrid Ciprian-Matthews, CBS News president.

“Over the next weeks, I look forward to sharing more announcements with all of you as we drive progress in our strategic areas of focus and find new ways to work together to ensure the future success of our business,” McMahon concluded. “I am excited for the opportunities to come and, as always, welcome your ideas and input.”