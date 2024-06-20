Dominic Brown Joins WBTS Boston Weather Team

Dominic Brown is joining WBTS Boston’s First Alert Meteorology team this week. He’ll appear in the 4 and 7 p.m. weekday newscasts.

He joins NBC10 Boston from KTVT Dallas-Fort Worth, where he spent two years. CBS News and Stations owns that outlet.

Before his time at KTVT, Brown was chief meteorologist at WIS Columbia (SC) for close to five years. Prior to that, he was at WTKR Norfolk, and stations in New Bern, North Carolina.

Brown earned his undergraduate degree from the University of Georgia and has a master’s degree from Mississippi State University.

NBCUniversal owns WBTS, Telemundo station WNEU, cable news channel NECN and NBC Sports Boston in DMA No. 9.