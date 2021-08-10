Scripps Names Adam Chase GM at WTKR-TV, Norfolk, Va.

E.W. Scripps Co. said it named Adam Chase as VP and general manager of WTKR-TV, Norfolk, Va., effective Sept 6.

Chase has been VP and general manager of Scripps’ KXXV-TV in Waco, Texas, and KRHD-TV in Bryan, Texas, since 2019.

Chase is taking over at WTKR for Stephen Hayes. Hayes has been heading both WTKR and WTVR-TV, in Richmond, since Scripps acquired the stations in 2019. Hayes will continue as GM in Richmond and work with Chase overseeing Scripps’ stations in Virginia.

“Adam has a record of building stations’ culture and operations to become leaders in the market,” said Scripps Local Media President Brian Lawlor. “His deep experience in broadcasting will help drive WTKR’s continued success.”

Chase helped KXXV climb to first place in key Nielsen program ratings, and KRHD added 22.5 hours of local news.

Before Texas, Chase was GM at KERO-TV, Scripps’ station in Bakersfield.

“I am very proud of what we were able to accomplish in Central Texas, and I know that our teams will continue to inspire and inform the viewers we serve,” said Chase. “I look forward to continuing my Scripps journey in Norfolk, and I am thankful to be given the opportunity to lead the great team at WTKR News 3.”