Adam Chase Named KERO Bakersfield VP, GM

Adam Chase, a longtime Bakersfield broadcaster, has been named VP and general manager of KERO, the E.W. Scripps-owned ABC affiliate in the Central California city.

Chase, who will assume his new job July 11, has worked in Bakersfield media since 2004, including nine years at KERO, which was then owned by McGraw-Hill Broadcasting. He held a number of positions at the station before being promoted to general sales manager.

For the last two years, Chase has been the general sales manager at KGET, Nexstar’s NBC affiliate.

“Adam has developed positive relationships in the Bakersfield business community and has gained tremendous leadership experience in his management roles,” said Debbie Turner, Scripps VP of station operation. “He is ready for this new challenge to lead KERO and we are fortunate he can step into the job with so much knowledge of the market and a great understanding of what the audience wants both on the content side and sales side of the business.”