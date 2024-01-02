‘Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve’ Sees Ratings Gain on ABC

The first part of Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2024 on ABC, in the 8 to 10:30 p.m. slot December 31, tallied 7 million total viewers, a 35% boost over the previous year’s total. The adults 18-49 rating in that slot was a 1.81, up 33% from 1.36 on the last day of 2022.

Part 2 of the broadcast, on 10:30 to 11:30 p.m., had 10.4 million total viewers, up 30% from the previous year’s 8 million. It scored a 2.93 rating in viewers 18-49, up 32%.

Parts 1 and 2 posted their highest numbers since 2020, according to ABC.

The 11:30 p.m.-12:37 a.m. chunk of the telecast had 18 million total viewers and a 5.33 rating in viewers 18-49, both scores representing a 30% boost over 2022 new year’s figures.

Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve peaked at 22.2 million total viewers at midnight on December 31, with a 6.41 rating in viewers 18-49.

Seacrest hosted from Times Square in New York with Rita Ora, while Jeannie Mai co-hosted from Hollywood and Dayanara Torres co-hosted from Puerto Rico.

Dick Clark Productions produces Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve.