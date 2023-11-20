ABC Renews ‘Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest’ through January 1, 2029

ABC said it renewed its deal with Dick Clair Productions and will air Dick Clair’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest for five years through January 1, 2029.

Rockin’ Eve has been the highest-rated New Year’s special for 30 years, ABC said.

Last New Year's, it drew an average of 13.3 million including 17.9 million during the midnight quarter hour.

Seacrest has been hosting ABC’s New Year’s special solo since 2012. He and Dick Clark hosted together beginning in 2005 following Clark’s stroke in 2004

Guests and performers for the upcoming Rockin’ Eve special have yet to be named.

Dick Clark Productions, which also puts out the Academy of Country Music Awards, the Billboard Music Awards, and the Gold Globe Awards, is owned by Penske Media.