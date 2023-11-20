ABC Renews ‘Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest’ through January 1, 2029
Seacrest has been hosting since 2005
ABC said it renewed its deal with Dick Clair Productions and will air Dick Clair’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest for five years through January 1, 2029.
Rockin’ Eve has been the highest-rated New Year’s special for 30 years, ABC said.
Last New Year's, it drew an average of 13.3 million including 17.9 million during the midnight quarter hour.
Seacrest has been hosting ABC’s New Year’s special solo since 2012. He and Dick Clark hosted together beginning in 2005 following Clark’s stroke in 2004
Guests and performers for the upcoming Rockin’ Eve special have yet to be named.
Dick Clark Productions, which also puts out the Academy of Country Music Awards, the Billboard Music Awards, and the Gold Globe Awards, is owned by Penske Media.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The smarter way to stay on top of broadcasting and cable industry. Sign up below
Jon has been business editor of Broadcasting+Cable since 2010. He focuses on revenue-generating activities, including advertising and distribution, as well as executive intrigue and merger and acquisition activity. Just about any story is fair game, if a dollar sign can make its way into the article. Before B+C, Jon covered the industry for TVWeek, Cable World, Electronic Media, Advertising Age and The New York Post. A native New Yorker, Jon is hiding in plain sight in the suburbs of Chicago.