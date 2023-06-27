Ryan Seacrest Will Be Next ‘Wheel of Fortune’ Host

Ryan Seacrest will take over as host of Sony Pictures Television’s long-running Wheel of Fortune after Pat Sajak retires at the end of this upcoming season.

By the time he retires, Sajak will have hosted Wheel of Fortune for all 41 years the syndicated version of the show has been on the air. Seacrest, who will also serve as consulting producer, will start his run in September 2024.

Wheel of Fortune, together with top access game show Jeopardy!, airs on ABC-owned stations in top markets, including WABC New York, KABC Los Angeles and WLS Chicago. Seacrest, who hosts ABC’s American Idol and was Kelly Ripa’s co-host on ABC’s daytime syndicated talker Live with Kelly and Ryan for six years, already has a strong relationship with ABC viewers and executives. Seacrest also hosts — and co-produces — Dick Clark’s Rockin’ New Year’s Eve with Ryan Seacrest, which has aired on ABC every New Year’s Eve since 2005. (Prior to that, Clark hosted the special in various incarnations from 1974 to 2003. Regis Philbin hosted in 2004 after Clark suffered a stroke.)

“I’m truly humbled to be stepping into the footsteps of the legendary Pat Sajak. I can say, along with the rest of America, that it’s been a privilege and pure joy to watch Pat and Vanna on our television screens for an unprecedented 40 years, making us smile every night and feel right at home with them,” Seacrest said in a statement. “Pat, I love the way you’ve always celebrated the contestants and made viewers at home feel at ease. I look forward to learning everything I can from you during this transition.”

Seacrest also noted that coming to Sony to host Wheel of Fortune is a “full-circle moment” for him, having hosted a game show called Click for Merv Griffin 25 years ago.

“I can’t wait to continue the tradition of spinning the wheel and working alongside the great Vanna White,” Seacrest said.

“I’ve had the pleasure of working with Pat and Vanna for many years, witnessing their effortless ability to bring joy and humor to Wheel of Fortune for decades! Pat has been an incredible host and helped build the show into the success it is today,” Suzanne Prete, executive VP of game shows at Sony Pictures Television, said, also in a statement. “While Ryan has some big shoes to fill, I’m confident he will connect with our loyal fanbase and excite a whole new audience as we expand upon the show’s great legacy. I couldn’t be more thrilled.”

Besides his other hosting duties, Seacrest also hosts and produces iHeartMedia’s nationally syndicated morning drive-time radio show, On Air with Ryan Seacrest as well as weekly show, American Top 40 with Ryan Seacrest.

Wheel of Fortune is executive produced by Bellamie Blackstone. It's distributed in syndication by CBS Media Ventures.