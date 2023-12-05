Rita Ora, Jeannie Mai To Co-Host ABC’s ‘New Year’s Rockin’ Eve’ With Ryan Seacrest

Ryan Seacrest will have some help when Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve happens on ABC December 31. Seacrest will host from Times Square in New York with Rita Ora, while Jeannie Mai will co-host from Hollywood.

Dayanara Torres will co-host from Puerto Rico.

New Year’s Rockin’ Eve starts at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. The show marks 52 years on the air on December 31. Last year’s special attracted 13.8 million total viewers, according to ABC, and averaged a 4.1 in viewers 18-49. Last year’s co-hosts, alongside Seacrest, were actress Liza Koshy and country artist Jessie James Decker.

Ora is a singer-songwriter from the United Kingdom. Her latest album is called “You & I.” She will star in the upcoming film Tin Soldier and will appear in Descendants: The Rise of Red on Disney Plus. She previously hosted the first season of America’s Next Top Model.

Mai hosted Miss Universe in 2022 and 2023. She was on season 29 of Dancing with the Stars and was sideline correspondent on the mini-golf show Holey Moley.

Torres was Miss Universe in 1993 and is a singer, actor and model. She hosted awards show Premios Juventud on Univision earlier this year.

Dick Clark Productions produces Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve.