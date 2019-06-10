Mini-Golf Show 'Holey Moley' Begins on ABC June 20

ABC will premiere the miniature-golf competition series Holey Moley June 20. ABC is on board for 10 episodes. In each episode, a dozen contestants compete on “an epic obstacle golf course,” said ABC.

Holey Moley is produced by Eureka Productions and Unanimous Media. Chris Culvenor, Paul Franklin, Wes Dening, Charles Wachter, Michael O’Sullivan, Jeron Smith, Erick Peyton and basketball star Stephen Curry are executive producers.

Culvenor said the producers saw how fitness enthusiasts dominate other TV competition series, and wanted to create a show that most anyone could partake in. He called Holey Moley “a serious competition put in a really silly world.”

Rob Riggle and Joe Tessitore are commentators and Jeannie Mai is sideline correspondent.

Stephen Curry is a passionate golfer, and Culvenor said he was brought on board to shake up mini-golf the way he’s shaken up the NBA.