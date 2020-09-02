‘Tiger King’s Carole Baskin, Rapper Nelly on ‘Dancing with the Stars’

ABC revealed the cast for Dancing with the Stars, which has its season premiere Sept. 14. Carole Baskin of Tiger King, Backstreet Boys singer AJ McLean and rapper Nelly are in the cast.

Tyra Banks hosts Dancing with the Stars.

The cast was revealed on Good Morning America. Also set to dance are Monica Aldama of Netflix series Cheer, Kaitlyn Bristowe of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette, former NFL standout Vernon Davis, actress Anne Heche, Bunk’d star Skai Jackson, One Day at a Time star Justina Machado, The Real host/Holey Moley correspondent Jeannie Mai, actor Jesse Metcalfe, Catfish host Nev Schulman, former NBA star Charles Oakley, Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause and figure skater Johnny Weir.

It is season 29. The series is produced by BBC Studios’ Los Angeles production arm.