New ‘America’s Next Top Model’ Host Is…Tyra Banks

Tyra Banks will host America’s Next Top Model when the show begins production on VH1 this summer. Banks and Ken Mok are executive producers. The show ran on UPN and The CW for 22 cycles, with Banks as host.

Rita Ora hosted one season.

“Tyra has always been the heart and soul of the franchise and her absence was deeply felt by our fiercely loyal fans who missed their Queen of the Smize. We'd like to thank Rita Ora for being a great partner and total pro. She infused this new iteration of ANTM with passion and creativity and we wish her nothing but the best in her future endeavors," said Mok.

America’s Next Top Model is produced by 10 by 10 Entertainment in association with The Tyra Banks Company and distributed by CBS Television Distribution.

“I’m overwhelmed and humbled by the intensity of the ANTM fan base whose deep affection for the show led me to have a change of heart,” said Banks. “After giving it a lot of thought, I realized that remaining behind the camera wasn’t enough because ANTM is woven into my DNA.”

The executive producers are Mok, Banks, Dana Gabrion, Paul Buscemi and Jaimie Glasson.

The series was created by Tyra Banks and developed by Mok and Kenya Barris.



Banks was recently named host of NBC's America's Got Talent.