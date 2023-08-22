Demi Lovato, Karol G, Måneskin, Stray Kids To Perform at MTV’s ‘VMAs‘

Demi Lovato, Karol G, Måneskin, and Stray Kids will perform at MTV’s 2023 Video Music Awards (VMAs), which will be televised live on September 12.

MTV announced the first wave of performers, with additional acts to be named in the near future.

Lovato is a 14-time nominee and will be appearing on the VMAs for the first time in six years. Her new album Revamped will drop a few days after the show.

Colombian star Karol G will make her first appearance at the VMAs. She has been nominated for three awards, including Artist of the year.

Måneskin, which won two VMAs last year, will perform their forthcoming single Honey (Are You Coming?).

K-pop group Stray Kids will make their first VMA performance with S-Class from their album 5-Star. For the second straight year, Stray Kids is nominated in the Best K-Pop category.

Bruce Gillmer and Den of Thieves co-founder Jesse Ignjatovic are executive producers of the 2023 VMAs. Barb Bialkowski is co-executive producer. Alicia Portugal and Jackie Barba serve as executives in charge of production. Wendy Plaut is executive in charge of celebrity talent. Lisa Lauricella is music talent executive.

Official sponsors of the 2023 VMAs include Bacardi Rum, Burger King, Clearblue, Descovy, Doritos, Heinz, M&M’s, Swiffer and Toyota Motor North America.