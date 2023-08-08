Taylor Swift Leads With 8 ‘MTV Video Music Awards’ Nominations
Show set for Sept. 12
MTV revealed the list of nominees for the 2023 Video Music Awards, with Taylor Swift leading with nominations for eight awards.
The VMAs will take place September 12 at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, and Swift, who already has 14 VMAs in her trophy case, could raise that total.
Swift's nominations include the Video of the Year award, which is presented by Burger King. She won Video of the Year last year.
Other artists receiving multiple nominations include SZA (six), Doja Cat, Kim Petras, Miley Cyrus, Nicki Minaj, Olivia Rodrigo and Sam Smith (five each), and Blackpink, Diddy and Shakira (four each).
Fans can vote to determine the winner in 15 gender-neutral categories including Video of the Year and Artist of the Year, plus a new category Best Afrobeats. Voting takes place at vote.mtv.com.
Nominations for social categories including Group of the Year and Song of Summer will be announced at a later date.
Here is a complete list of the 2023 VMA nominees:
VIDEO OF THE YEAR
- Doja Cat – “Attention” – Kemosabe Records / RCA Records
- Miley Cyrus – “Flowers” – Columbia Records Nicki Minaj
- “Super Freaky Girl” – Republic Records
- Olivia Rodrigo – “vampire” – Geffen Records
- Sam Smith, Kim Petras – “Unholy” – Capitol Records
- SZA – “Kill Bill” – Top Dawg Entertainment / RCA Records
- Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero” – Republic Records
ARTIST OF THE YEAR
- Beyoncé – Parkwood Entertainment / Columbia Records
- Doja Cat – Kemosabe Records / RCA Records
- KAROL G – Interscope Records Nicki Minaj – Republic Records
- Shakira – Sony Music US Latin
- Taylor Swift – Republic Records
SONG OF THE YEAR
- Miley Cyrus – “Flowers” – Columbia Records
- Olivia Rodrigo – “vampire” – Geffen Records
- Rema & Selena Gomez – “Calm Down” – Mavin Global Holdings Ltd / Jonzing World Entertainment / SMG Music / Interscope Records
- Sam Smith, Kim Petras – “Unholy” – Capitol Records Steve Lacy – “Bad Habit” – L-M Records / RCA Records
- SZA – “Kill Bill” – Top Dawg Entertainment / RCA Records Records
- Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero” – Republic Records
BEST NEW ARTIST
- GloRilla - CMG / Interscope Records
- Ice Spice - 10K Projects / Capitol Records
- Kaliii - Atlantic Records
- Peso Pluma - Double P Records
- PinkPantheress - 300 Entertainment
- Reneé Rapp - Interscope Records
PUSH PERFORMANCE OF THE YEAR
- August 2022: Saucy Santana – “Booty” – Arena Records / RCA Records
- September 2022: Stephen Sanchez – “Until I Found You” – Mercury Records / Republic Records
- October 2022: JVKE – “golden hour” – AWAL
- November 2022: Flo Milli – “Conceited” – '94 Sounds / RCA Records
- December 2022: Reneé Rapp – “Colorado” – Interscope Records
- January 2023: Sam Ryder – “All The Way Over” – Elektra Entertainment
- February 2023: Armani White – “GOATED” – Def Jam
- March 2023: FLETCHER – “Becky's So Hot” – Capitol Records
- April 2023: TOMORROW X TOGETHER – “Sugar Rush Ride” – BIGHIT MUSIC / Republic Records
- May 2023: Ice Spice – “Princess Diana” – Heavy On It / 10K Projects / Capitol Records
- June 2023: FLO – “Losing You” – Uptown/Republic Records
- July 2023: Lauren Spencer Smith – “That Part” – Island Records
BEST COLLABORATION
- David Guetta & Bebe Rexha – “I'm Good (Blue)” – Warner Records
- Post Malone, Doja Cat – “I Like You (A Happier Song)” – Mercury Records / Republic Records
- Diddy ft. Bryson Tiller, Ashanti, Yung Miami – “Gotta Move On” – Motown Records
- KAROL G, Shakira – “TQG” – Universal Music Latino
- Metro Boomin with The Weeknd, 21 Savage, and Diddy – “Creepin' (Remix)” – Boominati / Republic Records
- Rema & Selena Gomez – “Calm Down” – Mavin Global Holdings Ltd / Jonzing World Entertainment / SMG Music / Interscope Records
BEST POP
- Demi Lovato – “Swine” – Island Records
- Dua Lipa – “Dance The Night (From Barbie The Album)” – Atlantic Records
- Ed Sheeran – “Eyes Closed” – Atlantic Records
- Miley Cyrus – “Flowers” – Columbia Records
- Olivia Rodrigo – “vampire” – Geffen Records
- P!NK – “TRUSTFALL” – RCA Records
- Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero” – Republic Records
BEST HIP-HOP
- Diddy ft. Bryson Tiller, Ashanti, Yung Miami – “Gotta Move On” – Motown Records
- DJ Khaled ft. Drake & Lil Baby – “STAYING ALIVE” – We The Best / Epic Records GloRilla & Cardi B – “Tomorrow 2” – CMG / Interscope Records
- Lil Uzi Vert – “Just Wanna Rock” – Atlantic Records / Generation Now
- Lil Wayne ft. Swizz Beatz & DMX – “Kant Nobody” – Young Money Records
- Metro Boomin ft Future – “Superhero (Heroes and Villains)” – Boominati / Republic Records
- Nicki Minaj – “Super Freaky Girl” – Republic Records
BEST R&B
- Alicia Keys ft. Lucky Daye – “Stay” – RCA Records
- Chlöe ft. Chris Brown – “How Does It Feel” – Parkwood Entertainment / Columbia
- Metro Boomin with The Weeknd, 21 Savage, and Diddy – “Creepin' (Remix)” – Boominati / Republic Records
- SZA – “Shirt” – Top Dawg Entertainment / RCA Records
- Toosii – “Favorite Song” – South Coast Music Group / Capitol Records
- Yung Bleu & Nicki Minaj – “Love In The Way” – Empire Distribution
BEST ALTERNATIVE
blink-182 – “EDGING” – Columbia Records
boygenius – “the film” – Interscope Records
Fall Out Boy – “Hold Me Like A Grudge” – Fueled By Ramen
Lana Del Rey ft. Jon Batiste – “Candy Necklace” – Interscope Records
Paramore – “This Is Why” – Atlantic Records
Thirty Seconds To Mars – “Stuck” – Concord Records / Concord
BEST ROCK
Foo Fighters – “The Teacher” – RCA Records
Linkin Park – “Lost (Original Version)” – Warner Records
Red Hot Chili Peppers – “Tippa My Tongue” – Warner Records
Måneskin – “THE LONELIEST” – Arista Records
Metallica – “Lux Æterna” – Blackened Recordings
Muse – “You Make Me Feel Like It's Halloween” – Warner Records
BEST LATIN
Anitta – “Funk Rave” – Republic Records
Bad Bunny – “WHERE SHE GOES” – Rimas Entertainment
Eslabon Armado, Peso Pluma – “Ella Baila Sola” – DEL Records, Inc. / Prajin Parlay, Inc. Grupo Frontera Bad Bunny – “un x100to” – Rimas Entertainment
KAROL G, Shakira – “TQG” – Universal Music Latino
ROSALÍA – “DESPECHÁ” – Columbia Records
Shakira – “Acróstico” – Sony Music US Latin
BEST K-POP
aespa – “Girls” – SM ENTERTAINMENT Co., Ltd.
BLACKPINK – “Pink Venom” – YG Entertainment / Interscope Records
FIFTY FIFTY – “Cupid” – ATTRAKT / Warner Records
SEVENTEEN – “Super” – HYBE / Geffen Records
Stray Kids – “S-Class” – JYP / Republic
TOMORROW X TOGETHER – “Sugar Rush Ride” – BIGHIT MUSIC / Republic Records
BEST AFROBEATS
Ayra Starr – “Rush” – Mavin Global Holdings
Burna Boy – “It's Plenty” – Atlantic Records / Spaceship Entertainment Ltd
Davido ft. Musa Keys – “UNAVAILABLE” – Sony Music U.K. / RCA Records
Fireboy DML & Asake – ”Bandana” – Empire Distribution
Libianca – “People” – Sony Music U.K. / RCA Records
Rema & Selena Gomez – “Calm Down” – Mavin Global Holdings Ltd / Jonzing World Entertainment / SMG Music / Interscope Records
Wizkid ft Ayra Starr– “2 Sugar” – Starboy / RCA Records
VIDEO FOR GOOD
Alicia Keys – If I Ain't Got You (Orchestral) – NETFLIX
Bad Bunny – “El Apagón - Aquí Vive Gente” – Rimas Entertainment
Demi Lovato – “Swine” – Island Records
Dove Cameron – “Breakfast” – Columbia Records
Imagine Dragons – “Crushed” – KIDinaKORNER / Interscope Records
Maluma – “La Reina” – Sony Music US Latin
BEST DIRECTION
Doja Cat - “Attention” - Kemosabe Records / RCA Records - Directed by Tanu Muiño
Drake – “Falling Back” – OVO/Republic Records - Director X (Julien Christian Lutz)
Kendrick Lamar – “Count Me Out” – pgLang / Top Dawg Entertainment / Aftermath / Interscope Records - Directed by Dave Free & Kendrick Lamar
Megan Thee Stallion – “Her” – 300 Entertainment - Directed by Colin Tilley
Sam Smith, Kim Petras – “Unholy” – Capitol Records - Directed by Floria Sigismondi
SZA – “Kill Bill” – Top Dawg Entertainment / RCA Records - Directed by Christian Breslauer
Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero” – Republic Records - Directed by Taylor Swift
BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY
Adele – “I Drink Wine” – Columbia Records - Cinematography by Adam Newport-Berra
Ed Sheeran – “Eyes Closed” – Atlantic Records - Cinematography by Natasha Baier
Janelle Monae – “Lipstick Lover” – Atlantic Records - Cinematography by Allison Anderson
Kendrick Lamar – “Count Me Out” – pgLang / Top Dawg Entertainment / Aftermath / Interscope Records 0 Cinematography by Adam Newport-Berra
Miley Cyrus – “Flowers” – Columbia Records - Cinematography by Marcell Rev
Olivia Rodrigo – “vampire” – Geffen Records - Cinematography by Russ Fraser
Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero” – Republic Records - Cinematography by Rina Yang
BEST VISUAL EFFECTS
Fall Out Boy – “Love From The Other Side” – Fueled By Ramen - Visual Effects by Thomas Bailey and Josh Shaffner
Harry Styles – “Music For A Sushi Restaurant” – Columbia Records - Visual Effects by Chelsea Delfino and Black Kite Studios
Melanie Martinez – “VOID” – Atlantic Records - Visual Effects by Carbon
Nicki Minaj – “Super Freaky Girl” – Republic Records - Visual Effects by Max Colt and Sergio Mashevskyi
Sam Smith, Kim Petras – “Unholy” – Capitol Records - Visual Effects by Max Colt / FRENDER
Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero” – Republic Records - Visual Effects by Parliament
BEST CHOREOGRAPHY
BLACKPINK – “Pink Venom” – YG Entertainment / Interscope Records - Choreography by Kiel Tutin, Sienna Lalau, Lee Jung (YGX), Taryn Cheng (YGX)
Dua Lipa – “Dance The Night (From Barbie The Album)” – Atlantic Records - Choreography by Charm LaDonna
Jonas Brothers – “Waffle House” – Republic Records - Choreography by Jerry Reece
Megan Thee Stallion – “Her” – 300 Entertainment - Choreography by Sean Bankhead
Panic! At The Disco – “Middle Of A Breakup” – Fueled By Ramen - Choreography by Monika Felice Smith
Sam Smith, Kim Petras – “Unholy” – Capitol Records - Choreography by (LA)HORDE - Marine Brutti, Jonathan Debrouwer, Arthur Harel
BEST ART DIRECTION
boygenius – “the film” – Interscope Records - Art Direction by Jen Dunlap
BLACKPINK – “Pink Venom” – YG Entertainment / Interscope Records - Art Direction by Seo Hyun Seung (GIGANT)
Doja Cat – “Attention” – Kemosabe Records / RCA Records - Art Direction by Spencer Graves
Lana Del Rey ft. Jon Batiste – “Candy Necklace” – Interscope Records - Art Direction by Brandon Mendez
Megan Thee Stallion – “Her” – 300 Entertainment - Art Direction by Niko Philipides
SZA – “Shirt” – Top Dawg Entertainment / RCA Records - Art Direction by Kate Bunch
BEST EDITING
BLACKPINK – “Pink Venom” – YG Entertainment / Interscope Records - Editing by Seo Hyun Seung (GIGANT)
Kendrick Lamar – “Rich Spirit” – pgLang / Top Dawg Entertainment / Aftermath / Interscope Records - Edited by Grason Caldwell
Miley Cyrus – “River” – Columbia Records - Edited by Brandan Walter
Olivia Rodrigo – “vampire” – Geffen Records - Edited by Sofia Kerpan and David Checel
SZA – “Kill Bill” – Top Dawg Entertainment / RCA Records - Edited by Luis Caraza Peimbert
Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero” – Republic Records - Edited by Chancler Haynes
Jon has been business editor of Broadcasting+Cable since 2010. He focuses on revenue-generating activities, including advertising and distribution, as well as executive intrigue and merger and acquisition activity. Just about any story is fair game, if a dollar sign can make its way into the article. Before B+C, Jon covered the industry for TVWeek, Cable World, Electronic Media, Advertising Age and The New York Post. A native New Yorker, Jon is hiding in plain sight in the suburbs of Chicago.