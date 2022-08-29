MTV Sees Higher Viewership for 2022 'Video Music Awards'

The MTV Video Music Awards drew more total minutes viewed and higher people watching on video Sunday night.

Total minutes consumed over linear TV, digital and social platforms was up 14% from last year to 1.49 billion. Some of the digital platforms the VMAs appeared on include Facebook, Snapchat, YouTube, TikTok, Roblox and Twitter Live.

On linear, the awards show attracted 3.9 million viewers, up 3%. Viewing among 18- to 34-year-olds was up 4% to 2.24 million. Among 18- to 49-year-olds, viewing was up 1% to 2.81 million and among 25- to 54-year-olds, viewing was up 5% to 3.313 million.

Last year's ratings were the worst in the history of the program.

The VMAs were telecast on MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, VH1, Pop, TV Land, MTV2 Logo, BET, BET Her, Nick at Nite, and The CW.

On social, the VMAs were the top social telecast this year with 40 million interactions. That topped the Super Bowl and the Academy Awards. Social views were up 52% and social minute consumed rose 79%. ■