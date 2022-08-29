MTV Sees Higher Viewership for 2022 'Video Music Awards'
By Jon Lafayette published
Linear viewership rises 4% for 18- to 34-year-olds
The MTV Video Music Awards drew more total minutes viewed and higher people watching on video Sunday night.
Total minutes consumed over linear TV, digital and social platforms was up 14% from last year to 1.49 billion. Some of the digital platforms the VMAs appeared on include Facebook, Snapchat, YouTube, TikTok, Roblox and Twitter Live.
On linear, the awards show attracted 3.9 million viewers, up 3%. Viewing among 18- to 34-year-olds was up 4% to 2.24 million. Among 18- to 49-year-olds, viewing was up 1% to 2.81 million and among 25- to 54-year-olds, viewing was up 5% to 3.313 million.
Last year's ratings were the worst in the history of the program.
The VMAs were telecast on MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, VH1, Pop, TV Land, MTV2 Logo, BET, BET Her, Nick at Nite, and The CW.
On social, the VMAs were the top social telecast this year with 40 million interactions. That topped the Super Bowl and the Academy Awards. Social views were up 52% and social minute consumed rose 79%. ■
Jon has been business editor of Broadcasting+Cable since 2010. He focuses on revenue-generating activities, including advertising and distribution, as well as executive intrigue and merger and acquisition activity. Just about any story is fair game, if a dollar sign can make its way into the article. Before B+C, Jon covered the industry for TVWeek, Cable World, Electronic Media, Advertising Age and The New York Post. A native New Yorker, Jon is hiding in plain sight in the suburbs of Chicago.
The smarter way to stay on top of broadcasting and cable industry. Sign up below.
Thank you for signing up to Broadcasting & Cable. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.