MTV Gives the Video Music Awards TV's Biggest Promo Push

B+C has partnered with always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company iSpot.tv to bring you a weekly chart we call Promo Mojo: exclusive data showing TV’s most-promoted programming ranked by ad impressions. Our data covers the seven-day period through August 14.

MTV's 2022 Video Music Awards is No. 1.

Last week's chart-topper, Food Network's Alex vs America, drops to second place, while Food Network’s Big Bad Budget Battle also makes a repeat appearance, landing at fifth place (vs. fourth last time).

Rounding out the top five: HGTV, which builds excitement for the seventh season of Good Bones in third place, and Hallmark Channel, which gives some love to the sixth and final season of Chesapeake Shores in fourth.

Notably, Chesapeake Shores scores the week’s highest iSpot Attention Index (132), meaning viewers were on average highly likely to watch its promos all the way through (vs. interrupting viewing by changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV).

1) 2022 MTV Video Music Awards, MTV

Impressions: 277,430,462

Interruption Rate: 2.32%

Attention Index: 113 (13% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 98%, Local 1%, VOD/OTT 1%

In-network Value: $1,353,061

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $0.00

2) Alex vs America, Food Network

Impressions: 179,024,164

Interruption Rate: 2.14%

Attention Index: 104 (4% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 98%, Local 0%, VOD/OTT 2%

In-network Value: $664,760

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $124,718

3) Good Bones, HGTV

Impressions: 153,923,774

Interruption Rate: 1.30%

Attention Index: 109 (9% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 98%, Local 0%, VOD/OTT 2%

In-network Value: $364,899

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $178,885

4) Chesapeake Shores, Hallmark Channel

Impressions: 151,973,687

Interruption Rate: 3.27%

Attention Index: 132 (32% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 100%, Local 0%, VOD/OTT 0%

In-network Value: $859,235

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $0.00

5) Big Bad Budget Battle, Food Network

Impressions: 151,011,235

Interruption Rate: 1.79%

Attention Index: 97 (3% more interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 99%, Local 0%, VOD/OTT 1%

In-network Value: $424,202

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $154,228

* Data provided by iSpot.tv, TV Ad Measurement for Disruptive Brands *

Impressions: The total impressions within all U.S. households including National Linear (Live & Time-shifted), VOD plus OTT, and Local.

Attention Score: Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.

Attention Index: Represents the Attention of a specific creative or program placement vs. the average in its respective industry. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.

Impression Types: Impression types tracked include National (Live + Time-shifted), Local, VOD & OTT. See below for further details.

In-Network Value: Estimated media value of in-network promos.

Out-of-Network Spend: The estimated amount spent on TV airing time for this promo's spots during a given date range.

National: Live: A national promo which was viewed during live linear television broadcast or same day, via DVR or on-demand.

Local: A promo that was aired during a local ad break slot.

VOD: This includes promos that run in on-demand content past three days (i.e. do not contain the linear promo load).

OTT: On-demand streaming content (i.e. Hulu, Roku, Fire TV Stick, Chromecast). ■