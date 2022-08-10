Food Network Gives 'Alex vs America' TV's Biggest Promo Push

B+C has partnered with always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company iSpot.tv to bring you a weekly chart we call Promo Mojo: exclusive data showing TV’s most-promoted programming ranked by ad impressions. Our data covers the seven-day period through August 7.

Food Network's Alex vs America is No. 1. The network also snags fourth place for Big Bad Budget Battle.

The overall chart is once again dominated by cable networks, with Food Network joined by HGTV, which promotes the second season of Inside Out in second place, and MTV, which hypes the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards in fifth.

The sole traditional broadcaster in the mix: CBS, which gives some love to the 24th season of Big Brother in third.

Notably, Big Brother scores the week’s highest iSpot Attention Index (126), meaning viewers were on average highly likely to watch its promos all the way through (vs. interrupting viewing by changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV).

1) Alex vs America, Food Network

Impressions: 284,150,016

Interruption Rate: 2.21%

Attention Index: 86 (14% more interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 97%, Local 1%, VOD/OTT 2%

In-network Value: $831,661

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $371,502

2) Inside Out, HGTV

Impressions: 172,811,921

Interruption Rate: 1.62%

Attention Index: 89 (11% more interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 100%, Local 0%, VOD/OTT 0%

In-network Value: $545,741

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $134,973

3) Big Brother, CBS

Impressions: 171,832,570

Interruption Rate: 0.67%

Attention Index: 126 (26% fewer interruptions than avg.)

In-network Value: $669,968

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $0

4) Big Bad Budget Battle, Food Network

Impressions: 162,532,030

Interruption Rate: 1.99%

Attention Index: 88 (12% more interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 99%, Local 0%, VOD/OTT 1%

In-network Value: $618,344

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $136,800

5) 2022 MTV Video Music Awards, MTV

Impressions: 159,737,531

Interruption Rate: 3.07%

Attention Index: 100 (0% fewer interruptions than avg.)

In-network Value: $706,556

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $5,897

Impressions: The total impressions within all U.S. households including National Linear (Live & Time-shifted), VOD plus OTT, and Local.

Attention Score: Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.

Attention Index: Represents the Attention of a specific creative or program placement vs. the average in its respective industry. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.

Impression Types: Impression types tracked include National (Live + Time-shifted), Local, VOD & OTT. See below for further details.

In-Network Value: Estimated media value of in-network promos.

Out-of-Network Spend: The estimated amount spent on TV airing time for this promo's spots during a given date range.

National: Live: A national promo which was viewed during live linear television broadcast or same day, via DVR or on-demand.

Local: A promo that was aired during a local ad break slot.

VOD: This includes promos that run in on-demand content past three days (i.e. do not contain the linear promo load).

OTT: On-demand streaming content (i.e. Hulu, Roku, Fire TV Stick, Chromecast). ■