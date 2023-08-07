Deion Sanders Gets Starring Role on KCNC Denver Football Program

Deion Sanders, coach of the University of Colorado football team, will appear on the weekly show Prime’s Playbook with Romi Bean on KCNC Denver during football season. The half-hour show starts Thursday, August 31.

Sanders is known as Coach Prime. He played in both the NFL, for 14 seasons, and MLB, for nine, and was known as Prime Time.

Prime’s Playbook, hosted by KCNC lead sports anchor Romi Bean, will originate from Folsom Field at the University of Colorado in Boulder. It will feature insights and analysis from Sanders and interviews with CU football players and other athletes. The program will air in the Thursdays-at-6:30 p.m. slot.

KCNC goes by CBS Colorado.

“Romi, Eric Christensen [CBS Colorado Managing Editor of Sports] and I all attended the University of Colorado, so in addition to Prime’s Playbook being a show that will appeal to every Buffaloes football fan this is also something that’s near and dear to our hearts, both personally and professionally,” said Tim Wieland, KCNC president and general manager. “Coach Prime has not only energized the fan base, but also made the University of Colorado a center of attention nationally. CBS Colorado is thrilled to partner with Coach Prime as we discuss each week of this highly anticipated and hopefully history-making season.”

Sanders was named head coach at the University of Colorado in December. His first game will be September 2.

“The University of Colorado will be one of the most compelling stories in college football this year,” Bean said. “We’re so excited to have Coach Prime break it down for us every week on CBS Colorado.”