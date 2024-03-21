Chuck Scarborough Marks 50 Years at WNBC New York

Chuck Scarborough, WNBC New York anchor, marks a stunning 50 years at the station March 25. The station will celebrate his landmark anniversary with a range of programming events, including a 30-minute special.

Scarborough, who is 80, anchors the 6 p.m. news with Natalie Pasquarella.

“Chuck Scarborough is a giant in American journalism and the face of television news for generations of viewers, including me. He is also the longest serving television anchor in the largest, most prestigious television market in America – making his 50-year anniversary even more remarkable.” said Eric Lerner, president and general manager of NBC 4 New York. “This is a milestone that may never be broken and a wonderful testament to Chuck’s life-long passion for storytelling, his commitment to journalistic excellence and the deep admiration he holds among all of us.”

Scarborough said covering the news in New York never gets old. “This is a fascinating, complicated city. It’s a teeming, ambitious metropolitan area that is awfully interesting,” he told B+C. “And the audience is so diverse. Every culture on Earth is represented in New York.”

Viewers can visit nbcnewyork.com/chuck to access archived video content from throughout Scarborough’s tenure at WNBC, part of NBCUniversal Local.

Starting March 24 at 4 p.m., WNBC will begin airing one week of feature stories on Scarborough’s biggest on-air moments.

On Monday, March 25 at 10 a.m., Scarborough will “flip the switch” and light up the Empire State Building in honor of his anniversary. The ceremony will be emceed by Pasquarella. It will be streamed live on the station’s streaming channel.

On Thursday, March 28 at 7 p.m., WNBC will air a 30-minute special tribute to Scarborough on the station’s over-the-air and digital platforms. Hosted by WNBC News Anchor David Ushery, Chuck Scarborough’s 50th Anniversary will look back at memorable moments from his career.

A U.S. Air Force veteran, Scarborough began his television career as an anchor and operations manager at WLOX in Biloxi, Mississippi. He was an anchor/reporter for WDAM in Hattiesburg, Mississippi; WAGA Atlanta and WNAC in Boston before he arrived in New York.

“In a city defined by change, Chuck has been a constant force for truth and exceptional journalism,” said Amy Morris, NBC 4 senior VP of news. “A half century after he walked into 30 Rock, he continues to lead by example, collaborating with the team and challenging everyone to make every newscast even better.”

Scarborough told B+C he has no plans to retire. “The problem is, I haven’t figured out what else to do,” he quipped.